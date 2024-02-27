At least eight killed in KP’s Haripur bus crash

At least eight people were killed and many others injured when an overspeeding passenger bus fell into a ravine in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue officials reported that eight people were killed in a bus crash on Halli Road in the city, with the death toll suspected to rise.

Rescue personnel are trying to move the bodies to Khanpur Hospital.

Officials said the damaged roads leading to the crash site hampered the rescue operation.