Feb 27, 2024
Pakistan

At least eight killed in KP’s Haripur bus crash

  • Rescue officials say the cause of the crash was overspeeding
BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2024 07:13pm

At least eight people were killed and many others injured when an overspeeding passenger bus fell into a ravine in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue officials reported that eight people were killed in a bus crash on Halli Road in the city, with the death toll suspected to rise.

Rescue personnel are trying to move the bodies to Khanpur Hospital.

Officials said the damaged roads leading to the crash site hampered the rescue operation.

