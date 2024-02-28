SAU's IT graduates showcase innovative solutions

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fatah Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, (SAU) Tandojam, highlighted the rapid development of the world since 1991, attributing much of it to the revolutionary impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an IT Exhibition organized by SAU Information Technology Centre, Dr. Marri emphasized the indispensable role of Information Technology (IT) across various sectors, particularly agriculture.

The exhibition, inaugurated jointly by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Provincial Information Secretary Nadim-ul-Rehman Memon, and Provincial Planning Secretary Asghar Ali Memon, showcased a diverse array of software, applications, and models developed by final year students.

The event also featured participation from private companies in Karachi and Hyderabad, contributing to a job fair aimed at providing internship and employment opportunities for IT graduates.

Highlighting the transformative potential of IT integration in agriculture, Dr. Marri predicted that it would not only enhance productivity but also create new opportunities, especially for women, in Agri-business and related fields. He underscored the significance of the software, models, and applications developed by the university's graduates, emphasizing their importance in meeting the demands of agriculture-based and Agri-tech industries.

Secretary of Information Nadim-Ur-Rehman Memon highlighted the significant progress made by the IT sector, stating its vital role in the development of various sectors, including information technology, medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing, and marketing. He said "With the help of IT, agricultural products' exports and access to global markets can increase Pakistan's GDP."

Planning Secretary Asghar Ali Memon encouraged youth to start their businesses through information technology, emphasizing the need to focus on IT-related projects. He stressed the importance of the relationship between industry and academia in commercializing the models and software showcased in the exhibition.

During their speeches, Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Khumbhar, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, and others, highlighted how IT has transformed global economic and business activities in recent decades. They emphasized the promising development of rural women's participation in education, information technology, agricultural development, and the domestic industry in Sindh.

The event, attended by a diverse audience of faculty, students, and industry representatives, showcased 38 projects encompassing a wide range of applications, including health, agriculture, monitoring systems, artificial intelligence, and more. Successful projects were awarded shields, signifying their contribution to technological innovation and societal progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024