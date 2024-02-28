IBA Karachi organises ‘IBA Leaders Connect’

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi held ‘IBA Leaders Connect’ at a local hotel, showcasing IBA’s dedication to nurturing a community of thought leaders and professionals committed to advancing higher education and empowering young individuals to pursue brighter futures.

The event commenced with an opening address by Dean, School of Mathematics and Computer Science, Dr. Shakeel Khoja, who was representing Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi.

Director, Alumni Affairs, Resource Mobilization & Corporate Affairs, Malahat Awan, delivered a presentation highlighting IBA’s impact and opportunities for partnership. Additionally, IBA alumna and a National Talent Hunt Program scholar, Muskan Amjad, shared her inspirational journey with the audience.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Chairman, Dawood Hercules Corporation and Engro Corporation, Hussain Dawood. In his address, Dawood emphasized the importance of leveraging wisdom from religion to navigate life’s unique challenges, highlighting the need for individuals to approach obstacles with resilience and faith. He underscored the value of drawing upon spiritual insights to address personal and professional hurdles effectively.

The event was attended by more than 200 individuals. A few notable individuals included Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation; Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer and Chemicals; Farhan Essa, MD Essa Laboratories; Sabeen Rabbani, Member BOD Orange Tree Foundation; Zar Badshah, Head of Frontier Coverage - AKD Securities Ltd.; and Ruhail Muhammad, CEO Lucky Power, among many other representatives from leading organizations of the country.

