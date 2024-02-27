‘Urgent’ for G7 to jointly seize Russian profits for Ukraine: Yellen

SAO PAULO: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday it was urgent for G7 countries to jointly seize profits from frozen Russian assets and redirect them to Ukraine, as the group prepared to meet on the issue.

Calls have been mounting in the United States and Europe to set up a fund for Ukraine using billions of dollars in bank accounts, investments and other assets frozen by the West over Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“It is necessary and urgent for our coalition to find a way to unlock the value of these immobilized assets to support Ukraine’s continued resistance and long-term reconstruction,” Yellen told journalists in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she will attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is a strong international law, economic, and moral case for moving forward. This would be a decisive response to Russia’s unprecedented threat to global stability. It would make clear that Russia cannot win by prolonging the war and would incentivize it to come to the table to negotiate a just peace with Ukraine.”

Yellen urged joint action by the Group of Seven – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, plus the European Union – after evaluating the risks, which include triggering financial instability.

“The G7 should work together to explore a number of approaches: seizing the assets themselves, using them as collateral to borrow from global markets,” she said.

G7 officials say the group is due to meet on the sidelines of the Sao Paulo gathering to discuss supporting Ukraine in its grueling fight against Russia.

Two years after Russia’s invasion, Western countries are increasingly struggling to continue providing funding and arms for Ukraine, which has warned it desperately needs more assistance.

That has cast a spotlight on the estimated $397 billion in Russian assets frozen by the West, ranging from central bank assets to yachts, real estate and other property from oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin.