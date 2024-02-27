AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Vogue to host rare joint fashion show for Paris Olympics

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 05:33pm

PARIS: Fashion magazine Vogue announced Monday it is bringing together some of France’s top luxury brands for a one-off show to kick off the Olympics in Paris.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour told AFP the outdoor show will be “a mixture of fashion show, entertainment and performances… and a few surprises.”

It will take place on June 23 – International Olympic Day – just over a month before the city hosts the Games.

Among those taking part are France’s Jacquemus and Balmain, as well as Louis Vuitton, whose current creative director is hip-hop star Pharrell Williams.

LVMH strikes Paris Olympic Games sponsorship deal

“It’s rare that we are together like this,” said Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, at the press conference to announce the event.

“Taking over the Place Vendome I have to say is pretty legendary,” said Williams, adding that the show would spotlight “true French style – what we see on the podium, what we see in the boulevards – in an inclusive spirit.”

It is being designed as a tribute to 100 years of French fashion, since it is a century since the city last hosted the Games in 1924.

Each decade of French fashion will be paired with Olympic disciplines ranging from athletics and cycling to breakdancing and taekwondo.

Wintour described it as the third Vogue “world event”, following similar large-scale parties in New York and London that the fabled magazine has organised in a bid to maintain its aura at a time of dwindling print sales.

Snoop Dogg to bring a new take to NBC’s Olympics coverage

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on July 26 on the River Seine.

LVMH Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams Anna Wintour Vogue Magazine

Comments

200 characters

Vogue to host rare joint fashion show for Paris Olympics

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read more stories