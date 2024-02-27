Sri Lanka shares end higher on gains in consumer staples

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.10% higher at 10,623.01.

Ceylon Cold Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 7.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 108.3 million shares from 43.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials boost

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.15 million) from 1.66 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 530 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.17 billion rupees, the data showed.