Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-27

Revenge politics: NBG Group hails PML-N statement

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain said on Monday that the decision of PML-N to contact all parties in the national interest and bury revenge politics forever is highly beneficial for the country.

This is the first important step towards political stability in the country, which will result in economic stability and save the country from bankruptcy, he said.

He said that former Speaker of the National Assembly and newly elected member of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, has said that he and Saad Rafiq will contact the leaders of all parties and persuade them to hold a grand dialogue in the interest of the country.

In this regard, he promised, the support of the Speaker of the National Assembly will also be obtained, while no politician will be put in jail.

He has said that all political parties must come together, as the country cannot afford more political instability.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that this decision has been taken at a time when many international organisations and journals are raising questions about the future of Pakistan, and the people are also disappointed.

The economies of all the neighbouring countries are performing better than Pakistan, and the market capitalization of a company in neighbouring India, the Tata Group, operating since 1870, has reached $365 billion. This is more than the total GDP of Pakistan, which is currently $341 billion.

The market capitalization of Tata Consultancy, a subsidiary of the same group, is equal to half of Pakistan's GDP, and this country always prefers to stay away from Pakistan and remain in a cold war situation, which is a momentary concern for us.

He said that our wrong economic policies have bankrupted the country and starved the people.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that along with political stability in the country, relations with all neighbouring countries should also be improved, and addiction to borrowing should be removed.

There have been wars between China and India, and there is often tension, but despite this, their mutual business is increasing.

On the other hand, we are not ready to do anything in this regard, but we keep dreaming of eradicating the adversary off the face of the planet with empty pockets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

