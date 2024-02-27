LUMS Mathematics Dept designated as ERCE

LAHORE: The Department of Mathematics at LUMS has earned the distinction of being designated as the Emerging Regional Centre of Excellence (ERCE) for its significant contributions to advancing in mathematics in the region.

This recognition, conferred by the Commission of Developing Countries of the European Mathematical Sciences, underscores LUMS’s leadership in fostering mathematical education and research in the region.

Capitalizing on its international reputation, the Department of Mathematics is currently hosting the esteemed CIMPA Research School on Algebra and Algebraic Geometry for Applications, scheduled from February 26th to March 8th, 2024. Established in France in 1978, the Centre International de Mathématiques Pures et Appliquées (CIMPA) is dedicated to promoting mathematical research in developing nations. LUMS’s initiative aims to equip participants with modern algebraic and geometric methods alongside their real-world applications.

The CIMPA School features distinguished mathematicians from around the globe who are sharing their expertise as speakers. The notable lineup includes Dr Thomas Kahle from Otto-von-Guericke Universitat Magdeburg, Germany; Ms Sara Saeedi Madani from Amirkabir University of Technology and IPM, Iran; Dr Carlos Amendola from Technical University of Berlin, Germany; Dr Aida Maraj from the University of Michigan, USA; Dr Beatriz Pascual Escudero from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain; Dr Miruna-Stefana Sorea from “Lucian Blaga” University of Sibiu, Romania; and local luminaries Dr Imran Anwar and Dr Shaheen Nazir from Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan.

Participants from diverse countries, including Iran, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, and Spain, have convened at LUMS for this enriching academic experience. Additionally, a significant number of attendees are joining the talks online. IBA Karachi is co-hosting this CIMPA School with LUMS, attracting numerous participants from Karachi and Sindh to attend lectures at IBA. Throughout the School, speakers will deliver lectures from both LUMS and IBA venues.

“In a world driven by data and innovation, understanding the practical applications of algebra and geometry is paramount. We are thrilled to host the CIMPA Research School, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among mathematicians worldwide,” remarked Dr Imran Anwar, Associate Professor at LUMS, at the CIMPA launch ceremony.

By bringing together experts and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and regions, the CIMPA School paves the way for fruitful exchanges of ideas, collaborative projects, and lasting partnerships. It marks a significant stride towards advancing mathematical research and education.

The success of the event is made possible through the continued support of esteemed partners and contributors, including CIMPA, ICTP (Italy), the International Mathematical Union (IMU), the European Mathematical Society (EMS), and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The CIMPA School embodies the ethos of collaboration and inclusivity, fostering a unified global community in pursuit of mathematical excellence.

