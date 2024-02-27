China vows to ramp up anti-hacking protections

SHANGHAI: The Chinese government on Monday called for heightened data security measures and anti-hacking protections for sensitive domestic companies, vowing to “effectively prevent and control major risks” by 2026.

China has in recent years accused other governments and foreign groups of launching cyberattacks on its digital infrastructure, while being blamed itself for sponsoring attacks abroad, including in the United States.

Beijing’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday called for the construction of a “data security protection system” in a document addressed to local governments and Chinese businesses. Local governments must focus their attention on “businesses that have mastered key technologies... are related to the security and stability of the industrial chain, or have a bearing on national security”, the ministry said.

Officials must also “guide businesses to strengthen risk monitoring and emergency responses for important and core data”, with more than 45,000 companies expected to be enrolled in a national data protection and classification system by 2026.