Corn recovers from 3-year lows, large supplies to keep lid on prices

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn gained ground on Monday, with prices underpinned by short-covering after the market dropped to its lowest level in more than three years last week, weighed down by ample world supplies and expectations of a bumper harvest in South America.

Soybeans rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat recouped some of the last session’s losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $4.15-3/4 a bushel, as of 0119 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since November 2020 last week. Soybeans added 0.4% to $11.46-3/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% at $5.72 a bushel.

Larger inventories of corn, mainly used to feed animals and as a biofuel, are providing headwinds to prices, which have dropped almost 12% so far in 2024.