Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 26, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.83 22.33
2-Week 21.83 22.33
1-Month 21.83 22.33
3-Month 21.54 21.79
6-Month 21.49 21.74
9-Month 21.18 21.68
1-Year 21.11 21.61
==========================
Data source: SBP
