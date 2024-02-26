AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.56%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
DGKC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
FCCL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.97%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 112.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
MLCF 37.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
OGDC 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.87%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.37%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.19%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.07%)
PTC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.04%)
UNITY 22.01 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,487 Increased By 46.5 (0.72%)
BR30 22,212 Increased By 113.8 (0.51%)
KSE100 63,207 Increased By 391.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 21,236 Increased By 103 (0.49%)
Miners, homebuilders drag UK’s FTSE 100 lower

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 02:24pm

UK’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as base metal miners lost ground on weak copper prices, while declines in homebuilders following the UK antitrust watchdog’s investigation into the sector further pressured equities.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% as of 0818 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.8%, tracking declines in copper prices on the back of a firmer dollar and rising inventories in top consumer China.

Homebuilders were down 2.2% and led sectoral declines after the Competition and Markets Authority said it has started an investigation into eight firms to see whether any commercially sensitive information was being shared among the companies.

FTSE 100 rises on Standard Chartered boost

Investors await comments from Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden and chief economist Huw Pill, due later in the day, for clues regarding the timing of interest rate cuts.

Among individual stocks, Wincanton jumped 10.5% after CEVA Logistics, a unit of French shipping firm CMA CGM, raised its offer to buy the firm to about 604.7 million pounds ($766.2 million).

Bunzl slid 5.3% after the business supplies distributor warned its operating margin this year would be slightly below 2023 levels.

