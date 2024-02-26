AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.56%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
DGKC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
FCCL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.97%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 112.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
MLCF 37.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
OGDC 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.87%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.37%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.19%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.07%)
PTC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.04%)
UNITY 22.01 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,492 Increased By 51.2 (0.8%)
BR30 22,239 Increased By 140.1 (0.63%)
KSE100 63,253 Increased By 436.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 21,256 Increased By 122.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of inflation tests

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 01:30pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday on market concerns that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high U.S. interest rates.

The Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is due on Thursday and forecasts are for a rise of 0.4%.

Markets have already pushed the likely timing of the first Fed easing from May to June, which is currently priced at around a 70% probability. Futures imply a little more than three quarter-point cuts this year, compared to five at the start of the month.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, with Saudi Telecom Company dropping 1.2%.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - have drifted lower as concerns about demand, particularly from China, have outweighed risks to supply from the Middle East.

Most Gulf markets in red after Fed minutes signal caution on rates

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.2%, hit by a 2% fall in toll operator Salik Company.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Union Properties advanced more than 5% after announcing a sale of land worth over 500 million dirhams ($136.15 million). The developer is also studying additional offers on its assets, worth more than 12 billion dirhams, in cash sale.

The index was flat in Abu Dhabi, while the Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, a day after advancing 1% as the Gulf state plans to further expand gas production.

Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of inflation tests

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Oil extends losses after dollar rises on shifting interest rate outlook

Jewellery sector: ECC forms body to prepare viable plan

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Read more stories