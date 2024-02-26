Dar, Punjab CM Naqvi meet governor

LAHORE: Leader of the House in the Senate Ishaq Dar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here Sunday and exchanged views on issues concerning the new federal government.

The issue of out-of-school children, education and universities were also discussed besides challenges posed to the country, sources said.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that entire nation has pinned hopes around the performance of new governments. He hoped that an era of development will be ushered in Punjab under the leadership Punjab Chief Minister designate, Maryam Nawaz. He emphasized that we should avoid chaos and disorder and turns our attention to education, public welfare and social reforms. He expressed the hope that Senator Ishaq Dar will continue to serve the country according to his previous track record and the incoming federal government will leave no stone unturned in solving the country’s problems.

Senator Ishaq Dar congratulated the Governor Punjab for performing his duties well as the governor. He also said that equal representation of all the provinces in the upper house of parliament fosters national cohesion and harmony.

Earlier, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a farewell call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore. On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi briefed the governor Punjab about the performance of the caretaker setup in the 13 months. He also presented a report on the performance of the caretaker government.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor praised Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet for the completion of public welfare projects in record time. He added that under the leadership of the caretaker chief minister Punjab, the caretaker cabinet has set a good example of public service, transparency and governance. He said that continuity of policies is very important for the development of the country. He expressed the hope that the newly elected government will take forward the policies and projects of public welfare and bring development and stability in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024