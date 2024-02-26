Upward trend in prices of essential food items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food commodities witnessed in the retail market. A weekly market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday, revealed that prices of vegetables, flour, sugar, pulses, live chicken/meat, edible oil/ghee and others have touched a new peak in the open market. Prices of vegetables have touched a new peak in the local market.

The survey noted ginger was available at Rs 1000 per kg from Rs 900 per kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs 800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs 600 per kg.

Similarly, it further said onion being available at Rs 250 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150 per kg. The survey said peas being sold at Rs 250-300 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200-250 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 250 per kg, turnip at Rs 50 per kg, eggplant at Rs 100 per kg, zucchini (tori) at Rs 80 per kg and lemon being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, the arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs 320 per kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs 300 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs 180-200 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024