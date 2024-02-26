AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-26

BASF plans more German cuts even as group profit set to rebound

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

FRANKFURT: Germany’s BASF will slash another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual costs at its Ludwigshafen headquarters, citing weak demand and high energy costs in its home market, highlighting the country’s economic troubles.

The annual cost savings will be reached by the end of 2026, affecting both production and administrative activities at its largest chemical complex, but it was set to shrink further beyond that, the German chemicals giant said in a statement on Friday.

It also predicted that group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, would rebound to between 8 billion and 8.6 billion euros in 2024. Last year, it fell 29% to 7.67 billion.

After gains of as much as 4%, the stock was down 1.6% at 1301 GMT on market disappointment over a 2024 free cash flow guidance of 100 million to 600 million euros, down from 2.7 billion last year.

CEO Martin Brudermueller, who will quit in April to become non-executive chairman of carmaker Mercedes-Benz , cited high competitiveness of the group outside of Germany under challenging conditions.

“On the other hand, the negative earnings at our Ludwigshafen site show the urgent need for further decisive actions here to enhance our competitiveness,” he added.

An economic downcycle at home is weighing on volumes affecting speciality chemicals and more basic petrochemicals known as its upstream business, BASF said. This would lead to more job cuts that are being discussed with shop stewards.

“It’s serious because you can really see Europe lost competitiveness. But within Europe, Germany in particular lost competitiveness,” said Brudermueller.

The German government this week cut its 2024 economic growth projection to 0.2%, from 1.3% previously, amid weak global demand, geopolitical uncertainty and persistently high inflation.

Ludwigshafen would remain by far the group’s largest production complex, but it would continue to shrink and shift from home-made to more imported basic chemicals coming from low-cost regions, said finance chief Dirk Elvermann, citing natural gas costs four to five times higher than in the United States.

A year ago, BASF laid out detailed plans to close sites, slash costs and shed about 2,600 jobs in Europe, affecting mainly Ludwigshafen.

In October, the company stepped up cost cuts further to around 1.1 billion euros annually from the end of 2026, having previously targeted a 1 billion euro reduction.

The standing of BASF’s Ludwigshafen site, still the world’s largest chemical complex run by a single company, has deteriorated over the years. Swapping cheaper Russian pipeline gas for shipped liquefied gas from the United States after Russia’s attack on Ukraine has weakened its cost position further.

BASF’s German business, which contributed a third of group operating profit before interest and tax in 2015, was a 600 million euro drag on last year’s global earnings of 3.8 billion. Brudermueller said the board continued to stand behind its headquarters.

BASF will propose an annual dividend of 3.40 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, it said on Friday.

Germany German EBITDAR Germany BASF BASF group profit

Comments

200 characters

BASF plans more German cuts even as group profit set to rebound

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

Sindh assembly: Awais elected speaker, Anthony deputy speaker

Health, education critical for women’s empowerment: Alvi

Read more stories