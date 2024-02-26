AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
ATIR’s appointment: IHC summons law secretary

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has summoned Law Secretary to submit the relevant record in a petition, challenging the appointment of Chairperson, Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

The petition was filed by Sargodha Tax Bar Association through their counsel, Barrister Asfandyar Khan Tareen, which has challenged the appointment of Chairperson ATIR.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, asked the representative appearing on behalf of the Ministry of Law and Justice to explain from the record whether all the judicial members were considered for the appointment of Chairperson, ATIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

