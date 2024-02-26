AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-26

FG Polo wins Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship

Muhammad Saleem Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: FG Polo clinched the coveted trophy of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 after defeating BN Polo by 8-6 in the main final played here at historic Aibak Polo Ground of the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The match was a showcase of skill and determination, with Raul Laplacette leading FG Polo with a remarkable performance, scoring six of the team's eight goals. Andres Llorrente contributed the other two, ensuring their team's dominance. BN Polo's Santiago Loza responded fiercely, achieving a hat-trick of goals, supported by Hamza Mawaz Khan with two goals and Santos Iriarte adding one to their tally.

The final was a rollercoaster of emotions and skills, beginning with BN Polo's quick lead of 2-0. FG Polo, however, quickly narrowed the gap by the end of the first chukker and continued to build momentum, eventually overtaking BN Polo. Despite a strong comeback from BN Polo to level the score at 4-4, the decisive fifth chukker saw FG Polo unleash their prowess, outscoring their opponents to clinch the championship with an 8-6 victory.

The match was expertly overseen by field umpires Mark Holmes and Nicolas Scortichini, with Juan Zubiaurre acting as the match referee. In the aftermath of their triumph, FG Polo Captain Mian Abbas Mukhtar expressed gratitude for the teamâ€™s hard work and preparation, attributing their success to divine favor.

The championship also saw Olympia/AZB Polo taking home the subsidiary final trophy, narrowly defeating Diamond Paints/Master Paints by a 4-3 margin.

The Lahore Polo Club took the occasion to honour contributions to the sport, presenting awards to notable individuals including a lifetime achievement award to former President Lahore Polo Club Irfan Ali Hyder. Awards were also distributed to various club staff for their exceptional service.

Highlighting individual excellence, Raja Mikayial Sami received the best Pakistani player of the year award, while Raul Laplacette was named the best foreign player. Other accolades included the highest goal-scorer of the tournament awarded to Max Charlton, and recognition for the best local and final best mare, showcasing the integral role of equine talent in the sport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

bank alfalah Lahore Polo Club FG Polo Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship

Comments

200 characters

FG Polo wins Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Recovery from Discos thru account attachments: IHC seeks names of LTO officers

Jhimpir wind project: SIFC asks Nepra, PPIB to resolve issues

Kharian-Pindi Motorway: NHA recommends PC-1

Developing world: WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs

Gazette notifications of some winning NA candidates still pending

Sporting events: Cabinet allows PTV to make payments to Indian broadcasters

Humanitarian aid sent to Gaza

Sindh assembly: Awais elected speaker, Anthony deputy speaker

Health, education critical for women’s empowerment: Alvi

Read more stories