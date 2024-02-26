AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Event marks a leap towards advancing global education

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: The International Baccalaureate (IB), in collaboration with the Association of IB World Schools in Pakistan (IBPAK), hosted the IB Day Pakistan, an event that marked a significant leap towards advancing high-quality global education in the region.

IB regional gathering on 24th February 2024 at private hotel, Lahore, introduced Dr Shehzad Jeeva who joined the IB as the Chief Education Officer this January.

He delivered an inspiring vision for the future of education to IB schools, educators, government officials, universities and education enthusiasts, emphasizing the pivotal role IB programmes play in shaping global citizens equipped to navigate the complexities of today world.

Today, we stand at the cusp of a new era in education in Pakistan, where the IB's mission aligns seamlessly with our national educational goals, fostering learners who are knowledgeable, principled, and open-minded," said Dr Jeeva. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, highlighted the government's support for IB programmes, underscoring their importance in elevating the standard of education in Pakistan.

â€œOur collaboration with the IB is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education to our youth, preparing them for global challenges," Chaudhry remarked.

The event served as a platform for IB World Schools and non-IB schools to discuss the transformative impact of IB education on the academic landscape in Pakistan, as well as exchange innovative ideas, networking, and contribute to an impactful and advancing globally minded learning community. With comprehensive sessions and engaging discussions, IB Day Pakistan set a precedent for the future of education in the country.

Since the first IB World School in 1996, the IB has grown its presence in the Pakistan education ecosystem over the years, going from seven IB programmes in 2015 to reaching more than 55 IB programmes offered across 32 IB World Schools in 2024. The IB Day Pakistan event played a pivotal role in generating more awareness and accessibility to the IB holistic educational framework. The IB aims to offer the best possible international education for students of all backgrounds and from every part of the world.

