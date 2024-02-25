At least 15 die in building fire in eastern China

BEIJING: At least 15 people died and 44 more were injured in a fire in a residential building in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Friday, the local government said.

One person was said to be in critical condition, the authorities said on Saturday.

According to an initial investigation, the fire broke out early on Friday morning on the ground floor of the building, where residents were charging their electric scooters. The flames were extinguished over the course of the morning.

In total, over 500 people were evacuated by emergency services and housed in neighbouring accommodation.

Numerous photos and videos of the scene of the disaster were shared on social media. They show huge clouds of smoke rising from a residential tower block of more than 30 storeys.

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, has over 8 million inhabitants and is located around 270 kilometres west of Shanghai.—dpa