Caretaker CM heaps praise on Maryam

LAHORE: Announcing full support to Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N nominee for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister, the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the new Punjab Chief Executive will write a new history of public service.

He said this while talking to Maryam Nawaz at her Raiwind residence at Jati Umrah on Saturday. During the meeting, both discussed issues confronted to the province. They also shared views on matters concerning public welfare, the sources said, adding, “Mohsin Naqvi apprised upcoming CM about matters pertaining to provincial affairs.”

Mohsin also shared details about the ongoing development projects in Punjab. He also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on getting her party’s nomination for the post of the Punjab’s chief executive.

