Shehbaz for waging collective efforts to overcome challenges

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for adopting collective approach for steering the country out of crises, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and nominee of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of placing the country’s interests above political agendas.

Talking to a party delegation, led by PML-N Balochistan President Jaffar Khan Mandukhel, Shehbaz pledged to collaborate sincerely with all the stakeholders for the advancement of both Pakistan and Balochistan. The delegation discussed matters concerning the country’s political stability and development in Pakistan, particularly focusing on Balochistan’s governance landscape.

The delegation members highlighted key issues regarding government formation in Balochistan, while also sharing insights into their political affiliations and aspirations.

Addressing the delegation, Shehbaz Sharif lauded their efforts in fostering political stability in the country, underlining the need for collective dedication towards Pakistan’s progress.

He commended the dedication and spirit exhibited by the National and Provincial Assembly members and party leaders from Balochistan.

Among the notable attendees from Balochistan were Jamal Shah Kakar from NA 263, Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir from NA 252, Jam Kamal from NA 257 and PB 22, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from PB 14.

Mir Asim Kurd Gallo, who recently joined PML-N after succeeding as an independent from PB 30, along with other representatives including Wali Muhammad from PB 41 and Captain Abdul Khaliq (R) from PB 51.

The PML-N leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar were present. They shared their views on important issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

