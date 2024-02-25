AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-25

This interim setup doesn’t deserve any praise?

Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:51am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “There’s need to focus on economy” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

The writer, Farhat Ali, has clearly identified the priority areas for the incoming government, suggesting a way forward. Of course, nothing can be more important than the state of country’s economy at this point in time.

Hence the need for taking all the required steps that are aimed at bringing about a discernable improvement in country’s economy that certainly needs immediate attention, to say the least.

Be that as it may, I wish to respond to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) benevolence that it has unjustly and unfairly bestowed upon the caretaker setup in the shape of a lavish praise for meeting the targets the Fund had set for Pakistan while sanctioning an emergent lending for this South Asian country.

The current so-called interim setup, which is not an interim one in view of its protracted nearly one-year rule, has only acted as an extension of its predecessor Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government. That it failed to act impartially is no secret.

Demonizing Pakistan Tehik-e-Insaf (PTI) and depriving it of a level playing field in the run up to the general election were some of its greatest successes. More importantly, this setup has in fact added to the country’s economic woes in a meaningful manner.

The unbelievable size of the spending on current expenditure by this government says it all. The IMF, in my view, seems to have lost sight of caretaker setup’s absolutely flawed and imprudent approach to economy.

Sibtain Naqvi, (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

interim setup

Comments

200 characters

This interim setup doesn’t deserve any praise?

Caretakers likely to amend Banking Companies Ordinance

CCP grants approval to three mergers

PML-N’s Malik elected Punjab PA Speaker

Implementation of Ramazan relief package to begin on March 4

Transfer of assets after dissolution: SECP asks NPOs to intimate FBR within 90 days

PTI-backed independents, JI & GDA MPAs-elect boycott Sindh PA proceedings: MQM-P, PPP MPAs-elect take oath

‘No mention of certain words of Article 20’: SC to hear Punjab govt’s plea seeking review of order tomorrow

2.27m cellphones made/assembled locally in Jan

NA: ECP assigns non-Muslim seats

Balochistan Assembly: oath-taking session on 28th

Read more stories