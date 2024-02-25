AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
We’ve made ‘successful experiment’ of good governance: Naqvi

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab cabinet, which met with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, acknowledged the team work during interim setup that led to speedy completion of different projects.

The entire team of Punjab government worked beyond their capacity. We have made a successful experiment of good governance and my team is fully part of the success, the caretaker CM said while addressing the farewell meeting of the interim cabinet.

Provincial Ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG Police and secretaries paid tributes to the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who appreciated the services of the cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police and the secretaries.

While addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi also thanked the field officers and the CM office team. He stated that the salaries of Punjab’s bureaucracy are low and fewer facilities are available while more facilities are available in the private sector. He said that the team worked more than me. If I worked for 12 hours, they worked for 16 consecutive hours, he said.

The CM said that the impression of not working and creating obstacles related to bureaucracy is completely wrong. Officers performed the work of months and weeks in days and the work of hours in seconds. Bureaucracy never stops work, if you go along with them then they provide you full support, he said, adding: “Bureaucracy has to go along and run the government.”

The CM stated that he worked day and night with 8 ministers, but no one can point a finger at anyone. The cabinet and the team members did not do any illegal or even legitimate work to any of their dear relatives, he said.

According to him, the government also come across difficult phases during its tenure. Rs100, 100 millions were offered for posting an XEN. In the case of electric buses, there was an offer to transfer 5 to 10 millions in Dubai. Rs50 millions were offered after every 3 months for the posting of registrar cooperative. But the entire team worked with integrity and honesty despite confronting difficulties.

The CM said that despite working for 13 months, the provincial cabinet did not receive a single penny as salary, nor did they take any benefits. He said that the Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar and IG Dr Usman Anwar worked day and night. “We did not transfer any Commissioner or RPO during our tenure. DPOs were also not transferred. I thank the whole team for doing all the work with dedication and on merit. I also thank the officers of CM office and the staff members,” he said.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that he worked like a family during a Chief Ministership of Mohsin Naqvi and fulfilled all the wishes which remained unfulfilled during the service. The minister Mansoor Qadir said that he deems his good luck of having a leader like Mohsin Naqvi.

The Minister Azfar Ali Nasir said that Mohsin Naqvi has set such examples of work which will be difficult to emulate for the coming governments.

The Minister Bilal Afzal said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi hardly ever scolded anyone or expressed his anger. The Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that he takes pride our watching the honesty of the officers. The Minister Dr Javed Akram said that these happy moments will be remembered throughout his life.

The advisor Wahab Riaz said that Mohsin Naqvi knows how to deal with bureaucracy. The Minister Dr Jamal Nasir expressed his views by presenting poetry. SMBR Dr Nabil Javed, Secretary P&D Iftikhar Sahu, Secretary Health Ali Jan, Secretary Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed also paid tributes to CM Mohsin Naqvi.

