Marwat ends differences with Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday reconciled with party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after the former’s controversial remarks about the latter.

“I was in support of Barrister Gohar as the party chairman,” said Marwat in a video message released to the meadia where the duo could be seen in a pleasant mood.

A video of the duo hugging each other at a PTI office went viral on social media after their ties seemingly went sour in the wake of Marwat’s claims about Gohar’s removal as the party head over unsatisfactory performance.

However, Marwat clarified that his remarks were about the entire party leadership.

“I didn’t use the word of incompetent for Barrister Gohar,” he said, adding that he wants to tell PTI workers that there is no rift between him and Gogar.

“Barrister Gohar will remain the PTI chairman in the coming times,” he added.

On the occasion, Barrister Gohar said that PTI doesn’t want to get into personal conflicts at a time when their leader is in jail.

Earlier in the day, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Marwat over the matter.

The PTI, in the notice, asked Marwat to submit an apology letter within two days, saying that action would be taken as per party policy in case of a non-satisfactory answer.

Barrister Gohar Khan was “removed” as the chairman of the PTI.

His remarks came a day after Gohar announced that the PTI’s next chairman nominee is Barrister Ali Zafar. The party’s internal elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

