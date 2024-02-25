KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.250 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,923.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.578 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.186 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.013 billion), Crude (PKR 3.694 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.887 billion), Silver (PKR 982.406 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 601.116 million), DJ (PKR 555.76 million), Natural Gas (PKR 283.091 million), SP500 (PKR 260.688 million), Palladium (PKR 134.467 million) and Copper (PKR 44.470 million).

