Punjab CM election today: Outgoing CM inaugurates upgraded Safari Park

LAHORE: Another promise has been fulfilled by the interim government, as Lahore Safari upgraded project has been completed in a record time frame and the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet inaugurated the project.

The CM along with the Provincial Ministers conducted a detailed 2 hours visit of the Safari Park. The CM by paying from his own pocket bought tickets for himself, for the Provincial Ministers and for the officers at the Information Centre. He expressed his affection with the children of SOS Village who came to visit the Safari Park. He visited the lion and tiger safari in a special vehicle and directed to further improve the loin and tiger safari. He witnessed lions roaming in an open and free environment from the vehicle.

The CM also witnessed the Hologram Zoo by wearing special glasses and expressed his affection with the Panda through the hologram Zoo. He expressed his keen interest in the Hologram Zoo. He underwent a safari visit to witness the salt range, ostrich, deer, stag, kudu, aryal and other animals. Mohsin Naqvi visited the Desert Safari, Aquarium and took a round of the entire park.

While talking with the media persons, he stated that today is our last working day and tomorrow the election of the new Chief Minister will take place. "We had made a promise with the children to upgrade the Safari Park and Lahore Zoo whose completion was part of our priorities. The Safari park has been opened for the children, children should visit it and they will definitely feel overjoyed. The entry of school students will be free for one month in Safari Park," he said.

Moreover, a special ceremony was held at the PSCA Head Office in the backdrop of launching the Safe City projects in 3 big cities during one year along with launching work on the Safe City projects in 18 cities and granting approval to the Safe City projects in 14 cities.

The CM Naqvi while addressing a special ceremony with regard to undertaking work with an extraordinary speed on the Safe City projects within a span of one year stated that the Safe Cities System has been made operational in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Work on the Smart Safe City projects in additional 18 cities of Punjab has been launched. In principle approval has also been granted to constitute a Safe City Network in the remaining 14 cities. As many as 23 thousand cameras were purchased for undertaking monitoring during the general elections and Rs one billion has been saved in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024