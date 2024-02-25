Governor for exchange of Pak-Croatia business delegations

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that to promote trade relations between Pakistan and Croatia, there should be exchanges of delegations of business and various chambers of commerce and industry.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Croatian Ambassador Dr Drago Stambuk on Saturday.

Honorary Consul General of Croatia in Pakistan Imran Baig was also present. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and culture were discussed.

The Governor further said that people-to-people contact was very important in promoting bilateral cooperation. He said that Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with the Republic of Croatia in all sectors, including trade and education.

The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Croatia in Karachi was an important development, which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.

He noted that the human tragedy in Palestine was painful; wherever there was oppression in the world, a voice should be raised against it.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Croatia said that Sufism is the beautiful face of Islam and the world future lies in peace, adding that the Croatian Embassy was making great efforts to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Croatia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024