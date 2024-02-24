AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Another ‘Barbenheimer’ battle brewing at Saturday’s SAG awards

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 08:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Blockbuster movies ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ face off again on Saturday, when they compete at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a red-carpet ceremony that often presages success at the Oscars.

The films that battled in a summer box office clash dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ lead the SAG Awards field with four nominations each.

Both movies are vying for the night’s top award of best motion picture cast. Others in the running are ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘American Fiction.’

The ceremony will stream live on Netflix, for the first time starting at 8 p.m. ET (0100 GMT), part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand its live programming.

‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards

Award winners will be selected by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Their choices are closely watched because actors form the largest group of voters for next month’s Academy Awards, the film industry’s top prizes.

A win for director Christopher Nolan’s historical drama ‘Oppenheimer’ would bolster its frontrunner status for best picture at the Oscars. The movie about the race to build the first atomic bomb has picked up top prizes at the Golden Globes, the British Academy Film Awards and other ceremonies.

If feminist doll adventure ‘Barbie’ or another competitor prevails, it would upend the race to the Oscars on March 10.

In SAG’s acting contests, Emma Stone will vie for best actress for her role as a woman revived from the dead in dark comedy ‘Poor Things.’ Her competition includes ‘Barbie’ lead actress Margot Robbie and Lily Gladstone, star of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ a drama about the murders of members of the Osage community in 1920s Oklahoma.

Cillian Murphy, who played physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is nominated for best actor against Bradley Cooper of ‘Maestro,’ ‘The Holdovers’ star Paul Giamatti, and others.

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things’ lead Oscar nominations

‘Succession,’ about a cutthroat media mogul and his warring family, leads TV categories with five nominations for its final season, including best drama series cast. ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Bear’ and ‘The Last of Us’ each go into the ceremony with four nods.

SAG-AFTRA also will hand out a lifetime achievement honor to Barbra Streisand, the award-winning actor, producer, director, singer and writer.

Netflix SAG Awards Oppenheimer

Comments

200 characters

Another ‘Barbenheimer’ battle brewing at Saturday’s SAG awards

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PA session underway in Lahore to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

US downs three Houthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles

Russia says US has offered no proof of allegation it wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Answer to question about IK’s letter: IMF says won’t comment on developments

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Read more stories