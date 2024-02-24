AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with ’Texas Hold ‘Em’

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 01:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Music superstar Beyonce revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, ‘Renaissance’, following on the critically-acclaimed ‘Lemonade’.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words ‘act i Renaissance’ and July 29 date in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

Beyoncé gets $24mn payout to perform at opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal: report

The ‘Crazy in Love’ and ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ hitmaker’s last studio album “Lemonade” was released in 2016.

She has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King’.

Announcing Beyonce as British Vogue’s July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful said he had listened to her new music at a dinner at the star’s house earlier this year.

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1bn mark

Recounting the meeting in an article, he wrote: “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Apple spotify Beyonce British Vogue

Comments

200 characters

Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with ’Texas Hold ‘Em’

Answer to question about IK’s letter: IMF says won’t comment on developments

Sindh MPAs take oath

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Read more stories