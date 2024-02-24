AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-24

PPP slams IK’s letter to IMF for holding next loan to Pakistan

Naveed Butt Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) strongly condemned founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for holding $ 6 billion next loan to Pakistan unless an audit of the alleged poll rigging is done.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the letter written by the PTI to the IMF to halt the next loan to Pakistan unless there is a thorough probe into the alleged rigging in election 2024. She said that confirmation of the letter written to the IMF by ex-chairman PTI is very regrettable.

Sherry said in a statement on Thursday, “According to media reports, Imran Khan has confirmed writing a letter to the IMF. We strongly condemn his attempt to sabotage future IMF programme. The motivation and purpose behind sending a letter to an international lender raises serious questions.”

"Is it not a violation of laws and ethical standards to invite the IMF to intervene in Pakistan’s internal matters? Especially considering that the IMF has no mandate to interfere in the general elections of a country,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said, “The previous Imran Khan-led government procured unprecedented loans, prompting concerns about their apparent disregard for poverty and inflation during that period. He had previously left the country on the brink of default, and the PDM government faced challenges in stabilizing the economy because of disastrous economic decisions.”

“Imran Khan appears to be once again jeopardizing the economy for his personal political interests. It seems that the leadership of PTI is yet to learn from its past mistakes,” Sherry concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF PPP Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

PPP slams IK’s letter to IMF for holding next loan to Pakistan

Jul-Jan borrowing stands at $6.3bn

PTI moves SC against ‘vote rigging’

IK says he’s written letter

Pakistan assails Israel: ‘Unlawfulness must have consequences’

PLL given full input tax adjustment facility

Nepra grills Power Div for lingering inefficiencies

Discos asked to remove faulty meters

1H: Provincial PSDP spending rises 19pc YoY

IP gas pipeline project: CCoE decides to start work on first phase

Weekly SPI up by 0.04pc

Read more stories