PPP slams IK’s letter to IMF for holding next loan to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) strongly condemned founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for holding $ 6 billion next loan to Pakistan unless an audit of the alleged poll rigging is done.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the letter written by the PTI to the IMF to halt the next loan to Pakistan unless there is a thorough probe into the alleged rigging in election 2024. She said that confirmation of the letter written to the IMF by ex-chairman PTI is very regrettable.

Sherry said in a statement on Thursday, “According to media reports, Imran Khan has confirmed writing a letter to the IMF. We strongly condemn his attempt to sabotage future IMF programme. The motivation and purpose behind sending a letter to an international lender raises serious questions.”

"Is it not a violation of laws and ethical standards to invite the IMF to intervene in Pakistan’s internal matters? Especially considering that the IMF has no mandate to interfere in the general elections of a country,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said, “The previous Imran Khan-led government procured unprecedented loans, prompting concerns about their apparent disregard for poverty and inflation during that period. He had previously left the country on the brink of default, and the PDM government faced challenges in stabilizing the economy because of disastrous economic decisions.”

“Imran Khan appears to be once again jeopardizing the economy for his personal political interests. It seems that the leadership of PTI is yet to learn from its past mistakes,” Sherry concluded.

