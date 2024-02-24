AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Iran congratulates Pakistan

Ali Hussain Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday congratulated Pakistan on the successful conduct of Pakistan parliamentary elections 2024 and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Friday, Foreign Office said.

â€œIranian Foreign Minister, on behalf of the leadership and people of Iran, congratulated FM Jilani on the successful conduct of Pakistan parliamentary elections 2024,â€ it stated.

It further stated that FM Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the governments as well as peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, said the statement of the Foreign Office.

Since the visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan earlier this month, it added that the two countries have fully restored official engagements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

