Cotton market remains firm with satisfactory volume

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,700 and Rs 10,300 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Sui were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1,000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund and 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

