The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

We are honoured to extend felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and the National Day of Japan. We wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, continued health, wellbeing and happiness. We also wish for stability, prosperity and further success for the great Japanese nation.

We also express our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and property suffered by Japan on 1st January 2024. We stand by the Japanese people as they have stood by us in all such difficult times including the 2005 earthquake and 2022 floods.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy excellent relations. Both countries have complementarities in culture, language and arts that bring them closer together.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Japan. Japan has been a key development partner, a major investor and an important player in international trade for Pakistan. Japanese multinationals especially in the automobile sector have found a second home in Pakistan where Toyota, Suzuki and Honda are taken to be synonymous with high quality.

Pakistan and Japan also have a demographic complementarity. Pakistan has a significant youth bulge made up by young people imbued with initiative, drive and capabilities to learn and perform. Infusion of this energy filled segment of population in Japan can further strengthen the bridges of connectivity built by the Pakistani diaspora in Japan.

I am confident that both our nations are capable of overcoming any challenge that may arise in 2024 and beyond. Pakistan remains steadfastly committed to maintaining an irritating free relationship with Japan and hopes that in the coming years our ties will be cemented further.

Pakistan-Japan Business Forum has been instrumental in building and extending an excellent network of businessmen and friendly people. Their services in forging economic and cultural linkages as well as encouraging people-to-people exchanges are commendable. I wish them greater success in their future endeavors.

