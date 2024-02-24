The Emperor’s Birthday & National Day of Japan Message from Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

It gives me great pleasure to address the readers of Business Recorder on the occasion of the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the commencement of Japan’s ODA to Pakistan. Japan is the 2nd largest donor to Pakistan which has provided 1.35 trillion Japanese Yen of assistance since 1954. Japan’s ODA has supported social and economic development in Pakistan, while Pakistan supported Japanese economy during the reconstruction from the World War II and high economic growth era as the first country which started cotton export to Japan in 1948, even before the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952. As our economies have developed, Japanese companies have expanded into Pakistan, and currently more than 80 Japanese companies are doing business with our Pakistani friends. Such a long-standing friendship and partnership has made us as “Deriha Dost”.

The year of 2024 will be expected to be a turning point over the world in terms of global politics and economy as well as broad area of security including food and energy. In the light of this, we should be forward-looking to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in sectors and areas where we can expand our cooperation and make it more resilient.

I am confident that we will develop our relations in this remarkable year, and the Government of Japan and I, as the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, will spare no effort to support Pakistan to fully unleash its potential and to achieve further development.

To conclude, I would like to offer my heartfelt prayers and wishes for His Majesty’s continued good health as well as the good health of everyone reading this article.

Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

