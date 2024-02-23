AIRLINK 57.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.28%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
DGKC 67.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.68%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 110.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.27%)
OGDC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (3.52%)
PAEL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
PPL 106.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.3%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SEARL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.33%)
SNGP 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,363 Increased By 31.1 (0.49%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 62,216 Increased By 301.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 63.7 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soybeans recover from 3-year lows; ample supply caps gains

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024 10:50am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, with bargain-buying lifting prices after both markets dropped to their lowest levels in three years, although plentiful supplies are likely to limit gains.

Wheat rose for a second session on supply concerns as potential US sanctions against top global wheat exporter Russia could hit flows.

“As has been the case for some time now, the principal cause of price declines remains the improved international production outlook, built upon expectations for large harvests in major grain exporters, including Brazil and Russia,” BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a report.

“Meanwhile, the recent strength of the US dollar has also weighed on the prices of agricultural commodities.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% to $11.55-1/4 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT, having dropped 1.5% this week.

Corn added 0.4% to $4.20-1/4 a bushel, having gained almost 1% this week. Wheat, which is set for a weekly gain of 3.9%, was up 0.5% at $5.82-1/4 a bushel.

Corn and soybean prices dropped to their lowest levels since late 2020 on Thursday.

Expectations of higher corn and soybeans production in top South American producers - Brazil and Argentina - are weighing on Chicago futures.

Argentina’s corn and soybean crops continue to improve due to recent rains, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, with more rainfall expected in the coming days after wet weather conditions helped curb damages from a heat wave last month.

Bearish investors push US corn to lowest level since November 2020

Argentina’s Rosario Grains Exchange cut its estimates this week for the country’s 2023/24 soybean and corn harvests, but the 49.5 million metric tons of soy and 57 million tons of corn are still a huge improvement from the previous year.

Following a record-large US corn harvest in 2023, outlooks for rising grain stockpiles and falling Chinese demand for animal feed have spurred speculators to build massive net short positions in corn and soybean futures.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Corn, soybeans recover from 3-year lows; ample supply caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Positivity continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.56%

Caretakers say satisfied with own performance

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

Read more stories