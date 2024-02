HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday, a day after Japanese, US and European markets saw surging tech gains driven by demand for AI-powering chips.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.5 percent, or 88.27 points, to 16,654.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent, or 4.55 points, at 2,992.91, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.4 percent, or 5.85 points, to 1,655.95.