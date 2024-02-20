AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.21%)
DGKC 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
OGDC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.23%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,230 Increased By 61.8 (1%)
BR30 21,250 Increased By 284.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 60,999 Increased By 539.6 (0.89%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 151.9 (0.75%)
Hong Kong shares rise at open

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2024 01:04pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher on Tuesday, after a cheery return for mainland Chinese stocks after the Lunar New Year, thanks to a holiday surge that pushed spending above pre-pandemic levels.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent, or 8.37 points, to 16,222.09 in early trade.

Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.6 percent, or 16.92 points, at 2,902.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slumped 0.4 percent, or 6.62 points, to 1,597.55.

