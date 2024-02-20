Hong Kong shares rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher on Tuesday, after a cheery return for mainland Chinese stocks after the Lunar New Year, thanks to a holiday surge that pushed spending above pre-pandemic levels.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent, or 8.37 points, to 16,222.09 in early trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.6 percent, or 16.92 points, at 2,902.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slumped 0.4 percent, or 6.62 points, to 1,597.55.