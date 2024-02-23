IAG may get EU warning on Air Europa deal if no remedies in coming weeks

BRUSSELS: British Airways owner IAG may get a warning from EU antitrust regulators on its 400-million-euro ($432.4 million) bid to buy out Air Europa if it does not offer remedies in the coming months, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal last month, saying it may reduce competition on domestic routes to the Balearic and Canary islands, and on short-haul routes between Madrid and the main cities in Europe, Israel, Morocco, Britain and Switzerland.

The EU competition enforcer said long-haul routes between Madrid and North and South America may also see less competition.