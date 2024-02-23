AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.4 (0.72%)
BR30 21,630 Increased By 43.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Feb 23, 2024
Markets

European shares hit all-time highs

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2024

LONDON: European shares rose to a record high on Thursday, boosted by a rally in global stocks that also saw Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei index hit an all-time high. Europe’s broad STOXX 600 index rose to 495.77 points, surpassing the 495.46 reached in Jan. 2022, as unexpectedly strong revenue forecasts from US chip giant Nvidia lifted sentiment around the world.

The European benchmark was last up almost 1% on the day, and has rallied almost 4% this year, following a gain of just over 10% last year.

A broadly resilient global economy and hopes of interest rate cuts by major central banks later in the year have boosted global equities. In Asia trade, Japan’s Nikkei rose to a record high also on Thursday.

The US S&P 500 index is already trading around all time highs, led by gains in large cap tech stocks, while European shares have lagged, and trade at much lower price to earnings ratios. “Europe’s stock market is a great case of is the glass half full or half empty,” said Andrew Sheets, global head of corporate credit research at Morgan Stanley, speaking before the milestone was hit.

“On the one hand the market is back up near record highs, and on the other hand, Europe trades at a record discount to the US on a variety of measures.”

Large cap European stocks including chip marker ASM International, pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk and luxury retailer LVMH have contributed to the gains in European stocks in recent months.

European shares STOXX 600 index

