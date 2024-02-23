AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
Cotton market: Mills show interest in fresh buying

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

1300 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kot Sabzal, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, and 1200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund.

Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

