Universities urged to align curriculum with market demand

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, emphasized the need for materials and courses at top educational institutions to be in line with market demand.

He said while addressing a seminar titled "Enhancing student employment in the 21st century: addressing challenges and charting a path forward” hosted by the Students Teachers Engagement Program (STEP) and SAU Rotaract Club at the Senate Hall of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam on Thursday.

Dr. Marri said that SAU is providing soft skills to students through finishing school after completing their degrees.

He stated that agriculture is a field where the majority of graduates are successful in finding employment. He mentioned that graduates trained in agriculture, veterinary, and information technology are showcasing products and ideas in Karachi to raise awareness in the industry.

Dr. Kenneth Holland, Chief of Party, USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), emphasized the importance of economic development in Pakistan and the need to enhance the employability of youth according to their graduate qualification in both public and private institutions. He said that Pakistan's 31% graduates are not finding employment according to their degrees.

He recommended that students should work practically in private firms for a semester after graduation to enhance their skills.

“Efforts are being made to enhance the professional and soft skills of such youth through information exchange and capacity building with Pakistani universities under the USAID-funded HESSA program implemented by the University of Utah,” he added.

SAU Dr Fateh Marri

