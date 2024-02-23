Marwat warns of strong opposition if stolen seats not returned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday warned that his party would emerge as a strong opposition if their stolen seats were not returned.

Talking to journalists after appearing before a local court in a case registered against him for violating Section 144 in the capital, Marwat said, “PML-N and PPP have announced that they have distributed positions but we want to tell the nation that if they sit in the government with our mandate and if we are forcefully made to sit in the opposition, then they won’t be able to run the country in peace”.

Addressing PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, Marwat said that the younger Sharif of Raiwind would find himself surrounded by a “pride of lions”.

“And if you impose a certified thief like Zardari on the respectful position of the president, then it will be an insult to Pakistan,” he said, adding that Imran had instructed the nation to stand firm in the fight for justice.

He said his party would approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the treatment meted out to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in detention.

He claimed that Imran and Bushra Bibi had not met each other for two weeks, adding that all these tactics were aimed at “mentally torturing” the PTI founder.

Earlier, the court adjourned the hearing as the police failed to present the challan of the case, with directives to the police to present the challan as soon as possible.

In another case of vandalism, PTI leader Amir Mughal and others appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, but the hearing was adjourned till Feb 27 due to the absence of the judge.

Meanwhile, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed despair at the country’s political situation and disapproval of the incoming coalition government.

Talking to journalists after appearing in an anti-corruption court in Rawalpindi, he said the country’s situation will get worse if rigging allegations are not addressed.

“A national government should be formed. Unless they include Imran Khan [and] the PTI in the government, then how… the people of Pakistan are standing on one side and the government will stand on the other,” he added.

He also termed the incoming coalition government of the PML-N and the PPP “PDM part-II”, referring to the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s tenure.

