AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 21,637 Increased By 7 (0.03%)
KSE100 61,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 20,851 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-23

Some elements using social media platforms to incite chaos

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said that some elements were using social media platforms to incite violence and chaos.

Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, he said the government would take strict action against all those involved in such illegal activities as per law.

He said that freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution was subject to law of the land.

He said any derogatory remarks against judiciary, armed forces and brotherly countries were not allowed under article 19, Solangi maintained.

He said that the companies earning billions of dollars from the social media platforms could not abdicate themselves from the responsibility if their platforms were used to disturb law and order in any country and incite people to violence and hatred.

The minister said that social media platforms, X ( formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram had been continuously used for propaganda, lies, defamation of government officials, and harassment, and the companies owning these platforms would have to control this illegal activity.

"The state of Pakistan will not in any way allow these platforms to spread baseless, false and fabricated propaganda in the country", he added.

The minister said if this baseless propaganda was not stopped by these social media platforms, the state would have to take strict measures under the law.

He said there were means of legal review against any decision of the judiciary and if anyone had a complaint, a review petition could be filed.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country with rule of law and lawlessness and anarchy will not be allowed to be spread in the country," he added.

"All foreigners living in Pakistan must feel assured that they are safe and nobody will be allowed to hurt them. The state of Pakistan will guarantee their safety and peace," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

social media Murtaza Solangi

Comments

200 characters

Some elements using social media platforms to incite chaos

Borrowing level of caretakers comparatively lower than PDM govt’s: MoF

Austerity steps approved by PM

Govt hints at lifting trade with Saudi Arabia up to $20bn

GIDC funds to be used towards IP gas pipeline

Pakistan to seek at least $6bn in new IMF loan programme

Jul-Jan power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.635trn

Ex-commissioner ‘retracts’ his vote rigging allegation

ECC asks MoC to review EFS in consultation with FBR

‘Organised campaign’ against judges, judiciary unfortunate: SC

Appointments in courts, tribunals: PBC for preferring lawyers, sitting judges over retired ones

Read more stories