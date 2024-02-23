Some elements using social media platforms to incite chaos

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said that some elements were using social media platforms to incite violence and chaos.

Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, he said the government would take strict action against all those involved in such illegal activities as per law.

He said that freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution was subject to law of the land.

He said any derogatory remarks against judiciary, armed forces and brotherly countries were not allowed under article 19, Solangi maintained.

He said that the companies earning billions of dollars from the social media platforms could not abdicate themselves from the responsibility if their platforms were used to disturb law and order in any country and incite people to violence and hatred.

The minister said that social media platforms, X ( formerly Twitter), YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram had been continuously used for propaganda, lies, defamation of government officials, and harassment, and the companies owning these platforms would have to control this illegal activity.

"The state of Pakistan will not in any way allow these platforms to spread baseless, false and fabricated propaganda in the country", he added.

The minister said if this baseless propaganda was not stopped by these social media platforms, the state would have to take strict measures under the law.

He said there were means of legal review against any decision of the judiciary and if anyone had a complaint, a review petition could be filed.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country with rule of law and lawlessness and anarchy will not be allowed to be spread in the country," he added.

"All foreigners living in Pakistan must feel assured that they are safe and nobody will be allowed to hurt them. The state of Pakistan will guarantee their safety and peace," he added.

