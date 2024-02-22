Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials boost

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.06% at 10,655.35.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.09% and 2.50%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 31million shares from 35.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.73 million) from 880.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 467.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.21 billion rupees, the data showed.