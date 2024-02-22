AIRLINK 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.05%)
BOP 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
DGKC 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.13%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 115.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
KOSM 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
PIAA 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.23%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.53%)
SNGP 65.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (5.69%)
UNITY 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials boost

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.06% at 10,655.35
Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2024 04:54pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.06% at 10,655.35.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.09% and 2.50%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 31million shares from 35.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.73 million) from 880.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 467.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.21 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials boost

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Indus Motor posts 89% higher profit of Rs4.96bn in 1HFY24

Oil rises on softer dollar, shipping attack

Kremlin says Biden calling Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ debases the US

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks budget/revised estimates

Read more stories