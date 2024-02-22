AIRLINK 58.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.29%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
DFML 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.42%)
DGKC 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.9%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HBL 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.03%)
HUBC 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
PAEL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
PIAA 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.2%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.7%)
PPL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.51%)
SNGP 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
SSGC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 77.22 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (6.2%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,332 Increased By 45.7 (0.73%)
BR30 21,614 Increased By 27.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 61,914 Increased By 355.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 132.3 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban authorities execute two convicted murderers in football stadium

AFP Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 10:47pm

GHAZNI: Taliban authorities publicly executed two men convicted of murder in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Both men were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city after Supreme Court official Atiqullah Darwish read aloud a death warrant signed by Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

"These two people were convicted of the crime of murder," Darwish said. "After two years of trial in the courts of the country, the order has been signed."

Thousands of people gathered in the stadium to witness the executions.

Afghanistan envoys aim for future meetings with Taliban: UN

Families of the convicted men's victims were present, including women and children, and were asked if they wanted to grant the condemned a last-minute reprieve, but they declined in both cases.

Relatives were also offered to carry out the execution themselves, in line with Taliban government implementation of Islamic law, but members of the security forces killed both men after they refused.

The executed were identified as Said Jamal and Gul Khan, both guilty of knife murders in September 2017 and January 2022 respectively, according to a Supreme Court statement.

The statement said Akhundzada had conducted an "extraordinary investigation" into their cases.

The Taliban administration in Kabul has not been officially recognised by any other government since it took power in 2021 and installed its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Akhundzada ordered judges in 2022 to fully implement all aspects of Islamic law -- including "eye for an eye" punishments known as "qisas".

Islamic law, or sharia, acts as a code of living for Muslims worldwide, offering guidance on issues such as modesty, finance and crime.

However, interpretations vary according to local custom, culture and religious schools of thought.

Taliban scholars in Afghanistan have employed one of the most severe interpretations of the code, including capital and corporal punishments little used by most modern Muslim states.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent building a new judicial system under the last foreign-backed government, a combination of Islamic and secular law with qualified prosecutors, defence lawyers and judges.

However, many Afghans complained of corruption, bribery and the slow delivery of justice.

Public executions were common during the Taliban's first rule from 1996 to 2001.

Thursday's executions are believed to be the third and fourth death penalties meted out since the Taliban authorities returned to power.

The first two had also been convicted of murder.

There have been regular public floggings for other crimes, however, including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption.

The last reported execution was carried out in June 2023, when a convicted murderer was shot dead in the grounds of a mosque in Laghman province in front of some 2,000 people.

The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, condemned the use of capital punishment in a post on social media later Thursday, urging the authorities "to establish an immediate moratorium on the use of the death penalty, as a step towards its abolition".

Afghanistan Ghazni province Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada

Comments

200 characters

Taliban authorities execute two convicted murderers in football stadium

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Ex-Rawalpindi commissioner withdraws poll rigging allegations, blames PTI for press conference

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $44mn, now stand at $8.01bn

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza’s Rafah as truce talks under way

KSE-100 closes 355 points higher after range-bound trading

PTI to hold intra-party polls on March 3

Indus Motor Company to invest Rs3bn ‘for additional localization’ of parts, components

Barrister Ali Zafar to run for PTI chairman in intra-party polls, says Gohar

Punjab Assembly session to be held on Friday to swear-in newly elected members

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

Read more stories