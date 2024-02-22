PSO DIGICASH announces strategic partnership with foodpanda

KARACHI: foodpanda, Pakistan has announced its strategic partnership with PSO DIGICASH, a convenient and efficient fuel management solution from PSO (Pakistan State Oil). This collaboration aims to empower foodpanda's delivery riders by providing them with exclusive benefits and incentives through PSO's DIGICASH fuel management solution.

PSO's DIGICASH, introduced in 2019, offers complete fuel management solutions for consumers. Through this partnership, foodpanda riders will avail exclusive discounts and benefits, including a 10 percent discount on purchase of lubricants and 1.0 percent cashback on Premier Euro 5 and Hi-Octane fuels, up to a limit of Rs 50,000 per month.

Riders will receive these cashbacks directly into their DIGICASH wallets every month for utilization on fuel & lubricants. This initiative will enable riders to top up their fuel balances easily and conveniently through various channels, including PSO outlets, Easypaisa wallet, bank cards or 1 Bill bank transfer.

"We are thrilled to partner with PSO to enhance the experience and welfare of our delivery riders," said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan. "At foodpanda, we are committed to supporting our riders and ensuring they have access to the best possible resources."

Speaking about this collaboration, Mohsin Mangi, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at PSO, stated, As the largest oil marketing company, PSO is dedicated to fostering the culture of pervasive financial inclusion through innovative and tech-based solutions that offer utmost convenience and value for money for consumers. By empowering foodpanda riders with a seamless fueling solution, we hope to contribute towards efficiency in operations and facilitation for the dynamic growth of the delivery ecosystem.

