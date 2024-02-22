AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-22

PSO DIGICASH announces strategic partnership with foodpanda

Press Release Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: foodpanda, Pakistan has announced its strategic partnership with PSO DIGICASH, a convenient and efficient fuel management solution from PSO (Pakistan State Oil). This collaboration aims to empower foodpanda's delivery riders by providing them with exclusive benefits and incentives through PSO's DIGICASH fuel management solution.

PSO's DIGICASH, introduced in 2019, offers complete fuel management solutions for consumers. Through this partnership, foodpanda riders will avail exclusive discounts and benefits, including a 10 percent discount on purchase of lubricants and 1.0 percent cashback on Premier Euro 5 and Hi-Octane fuels, up to a limit of Rs 50,000 per month.

Riders will receive these cashbacks directly into their DIGICASH wallets every month for utilization on fuel & lubricants. This initiative will enable riders to top up their fuel balances easily and conveniently through various channels, including PSO outlets, Easypaisa wallet, bank cards or 1 Bill bank transfer.

"We are thrilled to partner with PSO to enhance the experience and welfare of our delivery riders," said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan. "At foodpanda, we are committed to supporting our riders and ensuring they have access to the best possible resources."

Speaking about this collaboration, Mohsin Mangi, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at PSO, stated, As the largest oil marketing company, PSO is dedicated to fostering the culture of pervasive financial inclusion through innovative and tech-based solutions that offer utmost convenience and value for money for consumers. By empowering foodpanda riders with a seamless fueling solution, we hope to contribute towards efficiency in operations and facilitation for the dynamic growth of the delivery ecosystem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSO Foodpanda DIGICASH

Comments

200 characters

PSO DIGICASH announces strategic partnership with foodpanda

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories