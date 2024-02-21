AIRLINK 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.82%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
DGKC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
HBL 111.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 114.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
MLCF 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
OGDC 115.33 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.62%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
PPL 104.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.57%)
PRL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.5%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.49%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 69.32 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.54%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,238 Increased By 75.2 (1.22%)
BR30 21,343 Increased By 361 (1.72%)
KSE100 61,077 Increased By 612.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 20,537 Increased By 239.3 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Russia to speak on Israeli occupation at top UN court

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

THE HAGUE: The United States and Russia will present arguments on Wednesday in proceedings at the UN’s highest court examining the legality of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, was asked in 2022 by the UN General Assembly to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the occupation.

Israel, which is not taking part, said in written comments that the court’s involvement could be harmful to achieving a negotiated settlement.

Washington in 2022 opposed the court issuing an opinion and is expected to argue on Wednesday that it cannot rule on the occupation’s lawfulness.

More than 50 states will present arguments until Feb. 26. Egypt and France were also scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

On Monday, Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel’s occupation of their territory illegal and said its opinion could help reach a two-state solution.

On Tuesday, 10 states including South Africa were overwhelmingly critically of Israel’s conduct in the occupied territories, with many urging the court to declare the occupation illegal.

South Africa asks World Court to find Israeli occupation illegal

The latest surge of violence in Gaza that followed Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel has complicated already deeply-rooted grievances in the Middle East and damaged efforts towards finding a path to peace.

The ICJ’s 15-judge panel has been asked to review Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.

The judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue their opinion on the request, which also asks them to consider the legal status of the occupation and its consequences for states.

Israel ignored a World Court opinion in 2004 when it found that Israel’s separation wall in the occupied West Bank violated international law and should be dismantled. Instead, it has been extended.

The current hearings could increase political pressure over Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed about 29,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, since Hamas group attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel captured the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state - in the 1967 conflict. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but, along with neighbouring Egypt, still controls its borders.

Israeli leaders have long disputed that the territories are formally occupied on the basis that they were captured from Jordan and Egypt during the 1967 war rather than from a sovereign Palestine.

South Africa United States france Russia Jordan Egypt International Court of Justice Russian troops occupied West Bank Israel’s Holy City of Jerusalem

Comments

200 characters

US, Russia to speak on Israeli occupation at top UN court

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories