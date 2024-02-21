AIRLINK 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.82%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 67.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.95%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
OGDC 115.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.78%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
PPL 104.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.57%)
PRL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.5%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.49%)
SNGP 63.83 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.56%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 69.32 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.54%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,239 Increased By 75.7 (1.23%)
BR30 21,336 Increased By 353.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 61,112 Increased By 647.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 257.1 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota holds off response on wage talks after first round

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 10:49am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor, the world’s biggest automaker, held off on Wednesday from offering responses to its union’s demand for hefty pay hikes and record bonuses, raising some uncertainty about expectations for rosy wage negotiations.

Toyota has long served as the pace-setter of Japan’s annual spring labour-management wage offensive, and had accepted the union’s demand in full on the first day of the annual wage negotiations in the past two years.

A spokesperson for the automaker said talks would continue onto the next round.

The labour-management talks are scheduled to take place two more times on February 28 and March 6, before formally offering 2024 pay hikes on March 13, along with other blue-chip Japanese companies.

If Toyota agrees to the union’s demands in whole, it would mark the fourth straight year of full acceptance.

The Federation of All Toyota Workers’ Union demands record bonus payments worth 7.6 months of salary, while seeking monthly pay raises of up to 28,440 yen ($189.57) depending on job qualifications and occupation.

Toyota Pakistan’s chief says 50% of Corolla Cross value comes from localised parts

Japanese labour unions have entered this year’s annual wage talks with demands for pay rises well in excess of last year’s hikes, which were the biggest in more than three decades.

Many blue-chip companies are due to formally offer unions handsome pay increases on March 13, followed by small firms in the coming months. Private-sector economists expect major firms to offer wage hikes of about 3.9%, the largest in 31 years.

Excluding seniority-led pay scale, however, base pay that determines the strength of incomes, may undershoot rising prices, heaping downward pressure on real wages.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is counting on wage talks to drive sustainable pay hikes and stable inflation and put a decisive end to about two decades of deflation.

This year’s labour talks will be closely watched by the Bank of Japan, which sees sustainable wage and price hikes as a prerequisite for the central bank to normalise monetary policy.

If workers manage to secure the expected wage hikes, that could lay the ground for the BOJ to exit its negative rates as early as in March or April.

Toyota Motor Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Comments

200 characters

Toyota holds off response on wage talks after first round

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories