Feb 21, 2024

Kathore to Surjani gas pipeline project: SSGC MD performs ground-breaking

Press Release Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC performed the ground-breaking of the 24 inch dia, 31-km gas pipeline project from Sales Meter Station (SMS) Kathore to SMS Surjani for the supply of gas to the western region.

The project was proposed to mitigate low-pressure problems in the existing 12 inch /20 inch dia. Distribution ACPL lines and to meet the rising demand of SITE Area and HUB Town and to improve the operational efficiency of Distribution system.

The groundbreaking ceremony was performed at the site of the ACPL’s main valve assembly. The above-mentioned project is being built at a cost of Rs 5.1 billion and is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Saeed Rizvi, DMD (Operations), Ghulam Moeen Butt, ASGM (Technical Services), Jamshed Nisar, ASGM (Transmission), Ghulam Ali Mahar, DGM/Incharge (Projects & Construction) and other company executives, technicians and workers.

